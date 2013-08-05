Made of pure cotton, Kerala Kasavu sarees are mostly worn on special occasions and during festivals. Bordered with golden brocade, these handloom saris, woven using cotton threads are a single piece of white or ivory coloured material.

Getting the tradition to your doorstep is Amodha, a mother-daughter duo working alongside saree weavers of Kerala. Asha and Alisha Raghavan, whose aim is to bring back the traditional Kasavu saree, with certain contemporary touches are all set to display their collection in Bangalore on August 9 and 10. Their collection explores the multitude manifestations of the traditional gold and silver weave on the customary Kerala off-white cotton drape. According to Asha Raghavan, the idea behind Amodha was to produce pieces where each weave tells a different story and each saree is a testament to the moods of Kerala’s pluralistic spirit and essence.

Working with weavers across the South Kerala belt, the duo have been a silent force in blending the magic of chic and grace into the customary traditional Kasav. In their explorations of the possibilities with the weave, the duo has infused a renewed excitement as they discover a new voice and expression.

Their collection which includes ‘fresh green mango voile saree’ and the ‘black, grey and antique silver saree’ redefines the Kasavu saree without actually taking away from it’s designs.

A woman of diverse interests and skills, Asha made this foray into textile in her search to create something special and unique for her daughters to carry forth their heritage. Her 25-year-old daughter, Alisha, helps bring the contemporary nuances of the “new Indian traditional” into each new weave.

Complimenting this expression of Kerala fashion, are hand-painted and handcrafted pieces of jewellery like lacquered wooden bangles, elaborate earrings and necklaces. They’ve also designed elegant and stylish clutches and pothlis that will round off the quintessential look.