The Infosys Science Foundation in association with Sishu Griha Montessori and High School, recently organised the second edition of Limit Infinity, an inter-school fest aimed at fostering interest in science amongst school students. Over 300 students from 20 schools took part in the day-long event that was hosted by Infosys at its campus in Electronics City.

This year's fest was organised keeping Physics as the central theme to commemorate the discovery of the 'God Particle' in 2012, widely regarded as one of the seminal breakthroughs of the 21st century in physical sciences.

Combining Physics and applied Math in a fun way, the 2013 edition featured sessions that revealed the magical world of Physics and its many marvels to young enthusiasts. Quizzes, Just-a-Minute (JAM), and 'Futuristiks,' a contest to showcase the design skills of students, were some of the sessions that took place.