After Krishna, it is now Cauvery’s turn to quench the thirst of the city as the Veeranam tank, which has been one of the main water sources of Chennai, is expected to get water by Tuesday night.

PWD officials told Express that Veeranam is expected to receive the water positively by Tuesday night as the flow in Cauvery river is 1,00,039 cusecs.

The tank had dried up and it will get water from Vadavar channel from lower anicut on the Coleroon river, said a Metro Water official.

“Although Cauvery water is likely to reach Veeranam tank on Tuesday night, it won’t be possible to supply the water soon as the lake is huge and will take time to fill. Besides the intake well is on one end of the lake,” said a Metro Water official.

“We expect to resume supply from Veeranam tank by the weekend,” he said. He said the water would be extracted through the intake well and pumped into a 230-km pipeline that links the city.

With Cauvery water flowing into Veeranam, it will add another 180 MLD to the city’s water distribution channels. But then Metro water officials are still pinning their hopes on the monsoon to ensure total piped water supply to the city.

Currently, the city has about 1,058 million cubic feet of water in its reservoir. Due to Krishna water inflow into Poondi, the reservoir has about 191 million cubic feet of water.