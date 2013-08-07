MediHope Super Specialty Hospital and Research Centre is a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital designed and constructed using the most advanced medical technology gathered from all over the world. The hospital complies completely with the highest medical standards like following the international guidelines and International Patient Service Protocols.

According to Dr Amit Agarwal, the chairman and managing director of the hospital, facility has excellent infrastructure, expert surgeons from across the globe and a quiet environment with a current capacity of 110 beds.

He speaks to City Express about the unique features of the hospital and opportunities and challenges that lies in the healthcare segment.

Why and when did you decide to set up MediHope in New Tippasandra?

I used to practise in Indiranagar and Marthahalli and I found that many patients were coming from New Tippasandra and nearby areas.

Over some time, I realised that there were no proper medical facility in the vicinity other than a few ill-equipped nursing homes. That is when I started thinking of a super speciality hospital in the area. And we finally did so in 2012.

What are the USPs of your hospital?

We are a super speciality hospital and our USPs are cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery, mother and child department, orthopaedics, arthroscopy and cosmetic surgery.

Our infection control norms ensure the highest standards of healthcare and patient safety; the aim is to bring the best of medical practices worldwide to India and deliver in an open, warm and patient centric atmosphere.

How open are you to the schemes launched by the government for the poor?

We are open to all schemes launched by the government to help BPL patients. We have actively implemented the Vajpayee Arogyashree scheme and have been empanelled to provide free treatment for cardiac surgeries and urology cases.

We have also applied for the Yashaswini scheme, but as it is with the government, the approvals often take time. It is beneficial as it helps the BPL population and it also helps the hospital to get volumes.

We have also created a separate section to handle such cases.

But does it affect you when it comes to looking at the business aspect?

The sector is definitely recommended in the long term as it pays then, but in the short term, one has to shell out money from one's own pocket.

With Vajpayee Arogyashree scheme, we are supposed to conduct camps at our own expense. We have to even bring the patients here for screening and send the report for approval. Till it is approved, we are supposed to take care of the patient at the hospital. And there is always a delay and so it becomes a liability for us. Lot of freebies in the scheme and we are affected.

According to you, what is the main challenge that the healthcare sector is facing right now?

There are too many doctors, but finding nurses has become a challenge, surprisingly. Many of them are going abroad but, as a hope, we are seeing many from the North-East taking up the profession.

The Health ministry and the country's medical education regulator, MCI, have made rural posting of doctors mandatory. What are your views on the same?

There is a mandate, but I feel they should also provide basic necessary facilities for the doctors. They should revamp the infrastructure in the rural area, provide a healthy environment among other facilities and then they can make it mandatory.

What are your expansion plans?

We are expanding the facility and we also plan to expand to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and a few tier-II cities, but that will take time.

I want to stabilise this facility first as it was inaugurated only in May 2012.

The bed count right now is 110 and we plan to expand and add another 150 beds. We are also going in for a radiation facility as well as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

We are also taking a holistic approach by not just sticking to allopathy and offering ayurveda also.

Our endeavour is also to open a separate mother-child wing.

We have also applied to establish MediHope Charity Trust for the poor and needy.

Are you focussing on tapping the fast growing health tourism segment, especially international patients?

We have a strong international marketing team and we get a sizable number of patients from the Middle-East, Africa, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Pakistan.

And we do not have separate rates for Indian and foreign nationals.