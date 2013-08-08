Are political parties 'holier than holy' for them to be exempted from the ambit of Right to Information Act? With the UPA government's move to exclude political parties from its purview and declaring that under the RTI, it would hamper their smooth internal functioning and encourage political rivals to file RTI applications with malicious intentions, it has raised the hackles of RTI activists and the common people. As per the ruling party, a political party is neither appointed nor elected. It further claims that even when the RTI was conceptualised, a political party was never thought of as a public authority. The party also states that political parties and candidates including MLAs and MPs are accountable to the Election Commission, Income Tax authority and the law of the land. Opposing any kind of amendment in the prevailing provisions under the RTI Act which is user-friendly and helpful to the common man in its present form, noted RTI activist, Veeresh Bellur, Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra says, "RTI is a Brahmastra; in fact, the last resort for the suffering masses in the country. Therefore, no such changes are acceptable." In the last three years, Veeresh has filed 500 applications and exposed misappropriations in the joint venture between state government and Maverick Holdings to build EWS quarters. He has further brought out the fact that Rajajinagar traffic police vehicles had no emission test certificates. "Many scams and corruption in the highest places have been exposed through this Act and why should the politicians try to weaken this law which is very strong and effective. It is very wrong on the part of the government to question and bring in an amendment once the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) has given his orders regarding the status of political parties vis-a-vis the RTI." According to former Lok Ayuktha Justice Santosh Hegde, a political party should be under the purview of the RTI Act as they are in the domain of public authority. Rejecting the claims that a political party is neither elected nor nominated, he further added that like any authority in a democracy, they too are performing a public duty. "This is irrespective of the fact whether a political party is in power or in opposition. The criteria that they are paying taxes and they are answerable to election commission, does not hold, as any organisation which is performing public duty should fall under the ambit of RTI Act," he said. Congress leader Rani Sateesh says that politicians should be fair and transparent in public life. And, if RTI is applicable to everyone, then why not to politicians? However, she adds, "A political party with its system of internal funding need not come under RTI. Only if political representatives are elected or nominated and they get funding for public works, they have to be transparent and become accountable." Rani Sateesh further said that a political party need not be under the purview of this Act as the funds are personal and generated internally; in fact it is party money and not public money. "Anyway, all political representatives once elected become accountable. As in the case of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Division funds, where they have to follow certain guidelines and rules when it comes to the implementation of projects, I fully endorse that they have to be transparent. But a party does not get any kind of funding from the government, so giving information about this does not arise at all." But the former Lok Ayuktha questions, "Have the political parties not got land from the government situated in the city centre, for building their offices, even allotment of sites? If this is not funding, what else is it? Now what is the nature of their function? Is it purely personal or in public interest? One has to look at the activities of political parties holistically, whether in power or not, as they are dealing with public issues. So, they should be recognised as public authority." RTI activist J S D Pani, who heads Karnataka Mahiti Hakku Jagruti Vedike, has filed about 400 applications in four years wherein once, former MD of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage board was dismissed based on his RTI application, has a different take on this issue. "As long as a political party does not get any grant from public funds, whether central or state government, they need not come under its ambit," he says but questions the UPA government's motive to move an ordinance instead of going to the Supreme Court on this issue. "They should have moved the apex court to interpret the RTI in the present status. No law is perfect. As it is, any legislation, if not periodically amended, will become stale as the law of the land has to meet the social needs of its people. But, any kind of changes or amendment in the law should be positive. But the sorry state of affairs today is that politicians amend laws for their convenience," he added. Santosh Hegde states that any kind of such amendment will certainly weaken the Act. "Ultimately transparency is the basis of Indian Constitution as well as functioning of a democracy and every information that is given through the RTI is for public interest.

In no way the information commission or the information officers are burdened if people question the functioning of political parties under this Act as even the courts of the country are full of cases filed by petitioners. Does it mean that we stop people from coming to courts with their grievances?" he questions.

Explaining how other government-aided institutions were opposing their inclusion in the RTI act, Veeresh adds, "20-25 per cent grant in aid is going to NGOs as well as small and big institutions and who is to question them, if not the RTI. In fact, many entities like Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which has gone to the Supreme Court while Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) have gone to the High Court opposing Karnataka Information Commission's (KIC) order that they are public authority. These entities got huge, prime government land at throwaway prices and are generating huge income because of government largesse. They want money but not accountability. Let such organisations stop taking funds from the government, if they want to escape the RTI. The Act is very clear wherever public money is involved and whenever any individual or institution have been benefited directly or indirectly, their deeds and acts should be transparent."

Deploring the government's move to bring in the amendment, Veeresh Bellur says that it is only in RTI where there is time bound disposal of petitions unlike other forums where it takes ages. "Even Sakala has not been functioning effectively as they have been able to provide compensation in only 4-5 cases since its inception. That way RTI has been a very effective tool for the people and by the people when applied as people have lost faith in all other forums," he says.