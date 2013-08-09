The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council may witness more chaos and confusion in the coming days as the Mayor will be from the BJP while the Deputy Mayor may be from the Congress.

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to consider reserving the posts of Mayor for the General category and Deputy Mayor for Scheduled Tribe (ST-Woman).

Of the 198 councillors, 112 are from BJP, giving them a clear majority in the council. But Congress councillor from Byatarayanapura, Indira, is the only ST woman, making her the only choice for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

Indira feels there will be no problem in dealing with two opposing parties holding the top two posts. “I was expecting this reservation for the Mayor’s post. I am from a political family. I am happy to become Deputy Mayor,” she said.

Opposition leader M K Gunashekar (Congress) also felt there will be no problem as the two posts do not have many executive powers. “It will be an added advantage. The Deputy Mayor has the power to present the administrative report at the end of the financial year. Since 2010, the ruling BJP never presented this report. With a Deputy Mayor from our party, it is easy for us,” Gunashekar said.

But BBMP sources said it is a unique situation. “Since 2010, the Deputy Mayor’s grants has been utilised for the wards that is represented by BJP. But now, the trend will change,” a source contended. However, there will be problems in getting approval for this in the Council as BJP has majority.

The previous BJP government had changed the roster for Mayor’s post to General from General-Women. Basavanagudi Councillor Katte Satyanarayana was the frontrunner. Now, with the high court reserving the Mayor’s post for General category, lobbying for the top post has started among BJP councillors. Sathyanarayana, who is still in the race, told Express that he is the senior-most BJP councillor.

The present Mayor, D Venkatesh Murthy, is also from Basavanagudi constituency. Sathyanarayana, however, hopes this will not make a difference. His main competitor is third-time councillor Shanthakumari.

“With Lok Sabha elections a few months away, Bangalore South MP Ananthkumar needs former minister V Somanna’s support. Somanna is in favour of Shanthakumari. There have been mayoral candidates from Basavanagudi constituency, but not from Vijaynagar or Govindrajnagar constituencies, which is dominated by BJP councillors,” sources said.

However, a senior BJP councillor noted that Shantakumari is named in a Lokayukta case. “She is originally from the Congress and has been with BJP only for the last three years. How can we give her the Mayor’s post?” the councillor asked.

Sources said some of the other contenders were Pattabhirama Nagar Ward councillor C K Ramamurthy, JP Park councillor B R Nanjundappa, Dr Rajkumar ward councillor Gangabyraiah, Kamakshipalya councillor Ranganna among others.

HC issues orders

In two separate judgments, the HC on Thursday attempted to end the controversy over reservation for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s posts.

Justice L Narayanaswamy passed the orders on two petitions filed by four corporators challenging the government circular on the election roster. The judge upheld the government reservation for the Mayor’s post while dismissing the petition by corporators J Varalakshmi and Noorjahan. Justice Narayanaswamy allowed another petition filed by corporators Lokesh V Nayaka and Indira challenging the circular reserving the Deputy Mayor post’s for Backward Classes (A) and seeking reservation for ST-Women.