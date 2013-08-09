The police have arrested a 25-year-old man, who hailed from Andaman, for cheating courier boys.

The accused has been identified as Akram Khan alias Robin Shekhawat. The police have recovered gadgets worth Rs 5 lakh. The police said that Akram was used to give a false name and address to the telecom companies to get SIM cards. He would then login to various websites and book gadgets on cash on delivery. When the orders were delivered through courier, he would take the package and tell the delivery boy to wait for him while he went to draw money from an ATM and escape from the place.

Gang attacks history sheeter

A gang of four armed men attacked a history-sheeter Chikkareva, 32 at Kasturba Nagar on Mysore Road on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place when Chikkareva had come to a tea-stall on Ashwath Katte Road. The gang which came on two motorbikes attacked him with lethal weapons. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he is recovering.

Cook hangs self

A cook committed suicide by hanging at his house in Subramanya Nagar on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ananthamurthy. The police said that the incident came to light when the house owner went to see him and found his body. A note stated that he ended his life as he was depressed.