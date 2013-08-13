It may have been a long weekend for many people in the city. But for thieves, the weekend was all hustle and bustle. Expecting many people to head out of the city, miscreants in many areas planned theft in advance and made away with maximum loot.

In the last two days, unidentified miscreants have committed theft in seven houses in separate incidents reported on Sunday and Monday.

Shyam Lal, an industrialist staying in BTM Layout II Stage, returned from a holiday to Goa on Monday and found valuables worth `18 lakh burgled.

In a complaint to Mico Layout police, he said that gold ornaments weighing around 1 kg were stolen along with other valuables.

In another incident, miscreants made away with gold jewels and `50,000 cash from a house at Nanjappa Garden in Hennur on Sunday night. Akram Kalam, a software engineer, stated in his police complaint that the theft took place on Sunday night when he had gone to his relative’s house. Upon returning home, he found his house door broken and the valuables missing.

Another house at Sahakarnagar in Kodigehalli was burgled when its resident, a retired employee of BSNL, was on vacation in Chennai along with his family. Valuables worth `50,000 were stolen from the house, according to police.

Similar incidents were reported in Vijayanagar, HSR Layout, High Grounds and Sampigehalli.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pranab Mohanti told Express that the thieves may had planned the burglaries well in advance. “We are investigating the matter further and have asked officials to carry out night patrolling more effectively,” he added.

It may be recalled that on Sunday night, Banashankari police along with locals managed to nab a thief who was trying to escape along with his accomplice by jumping over rooftops.

While the thief was nabbed, the other managed to flee the scene.