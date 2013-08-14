A siren blares just as actors from Suchithra Bala Jagat are about to complete rehearsing the last scene of Kuhoo...Kuhoo...Kogile. All children, they are hurriedly bundled out to empty the venue for an event that will have the chief minister attending.

But does it mean end of day’s work? Not quite, for the troupe, aged eight to 13, are high on energy and the rehearsal simply shifts location to the terrace of Suchithra Cinema and Cultural Academy. Director Archana Shyam follows their lead and starts with the first scene all over again.

The play by Manjunath Belakere tells the story of a king who believes that the song of a robotic cuckoo bird from a foreign land is sweeter than that of a native cuckoo.

Act one; Gaddadappa, brought to life by a 13-year-old girl putting on a hunch, sweeps the stage with his beard. He huffs and puffs and complains of the dirt. “Thank god for this beard, otherwise how would we manage to clean this up before the audience gets here?”

Two melas (narrator’s sidekicks) run in to alert him that the audience is already in its seats. They begin to hunt for Lord Ganesha (played by another student) without whose blessings no show can start.

The rehearsal is about to catch speed when it begins to drizzle. Unfazed, the children continue until it turns into a downpour. Vrushanka Bhat, music director of the play and administrative staff of Suchithra Cinema and Cultural Academy urges the students to stop.

Kuhoo...Kuhoo...Kogile’s staging at K H Kalasoudha at 6.15 pm on Sunday will be the troupe’s second performance of the production. The performance has been put together by Suchithra Kalakendra and Antharanga.

Picked out of a ‘summer workshop on theatre’, the 45 students are so involved that much after the vacations they still meet at Suchitra every weekend.

“In the beginning, they were a mix of children, ones who were hyperactive and others who barely opened their mouths,” says Archana, who also conducted the workshop. “My task is to get the restless to focus, which is usually easy and coax the quieter ones out of their shells.”

Archana uses simplified exercises to get the children to ‘loosen up’. Divided into groups of five, each group is assigned an object they must personify like a magic tree, door or rock. One member becomes the object that the rest must use as a prop in a scene.

“I love the scene in which I save the king,” pipes 10-year-old Nimisha Karanth, who plays the cuckoo bird in Kuhoo...Kuhoo...Kogile, pointing at Suraj B Aradhya, who plays the king. “What happens is that after I send her away to the forest, Mruthyu (death) attacks me. Though I escape from his clutches, I fall gravely ill and am told that only music can save me,” interjects Suraj.

Though a first-timer, Adya Bhat feels being on the stage is easy. “I love delivering dialogues, and I’m thrilled to have got the role of the sutradhara (the main narrator). You can make even normal things sound so dramatic on stage,” says the nine-year-old.

Her mother Ashwini Prashanth says that, a hyper-active child, she rarely sat still except when they went to watch plays. “One has to sit still in a place like Ranga Shankara,” she adds. So she enrolled her daughter for the theatre workshop and what was meant to be a summer holidays pastime for the girl, like many of her fellow troupe mates, has turned out to be a hobby she takes pleasure in.