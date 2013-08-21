A study conducted by a private firm in the city as a part of their nation-wide survey has revealed that 90 per cent of the diseases in Bangalore are caused by drinking unhealthy water.

The chemical contamination, including total dissolved solids and microbiological contamination in ground water in the city, has reached alarming proportions. Water -borne diseases like cholera, jaundice, typhoid, common cough and cold accounted for 90 per cent of the diseases.

The study was carried out by Eureka Forbes Institute of Environment and GFK. A few areas in the city are severely hit by ground water contamination and total dissolved solids, hardness, chlorides, nitrates, etc were found exceeding the prescribed limits in K R Circle, Kalasipalyam, Malleswaram, Ulsoor, Hebbal, Electronics City.

Interviewees said they had someone in the family or relatives falling sick in the last one year.

According to the survey, 85 per cent of the respondents agreed that water contamination is the biggest issue with the drinking water and 42 per cent of the respondents agreed that drinking unhealthy water is the cause of all diseases. Around 61 per cent of people agreed that their water is not fit for consumption.

Around 58 per cent of the people are using water purifiers as the primary mode of drinking water purification, 19 per cent use packaged drinking water, 13 per cent boil their drinking water. Around 11 per cent of the households drink water directly from the taps.