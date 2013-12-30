In an act of bravery, a security guard of an ATM kiosk took on two armed thieves and nabbed one of them. The thief was later handed over to Madiwala police in early hours of Sunday.

Two miscreants, who had covered their faces with the clothes, barged into an ATM kiosk of the State Bank of India Hongasandra Branch on Begur Main Road around 3.30 am. The security guard, Saduddin, 32, a native of Assam, was on duty. The miscreants assaulted him and tied his hands with a thin rope. They also threatened him of dire consequences if he raised alarm. Sandeep, (28), one of the miscreants, started hitting the machine with a hammer, while another assailant stood outside the kiosk wearing a full face helmet.

At this juncture, Saduddin heard the sound of the police bike of night beat constables and took courage to attack Sandeep.

Saduddin freed himself from the rope and attacked Sandeep with the machete kept in the corner of the kiosk. Seeing Sandeep bleeding profusely from the head, his accomplice escaped from the scene.

Though injured, Sandeep began fighting with the guard and tried flee from the scene. At this moment, beat constables Manjunath and Tirumala Gowda, chased and nabbed Sandeep, a native of Jammu, with the help Saduddin.

It is said that the police tailed the blood stains and managed to nab Sandeep who was trying to escape in the dark in the residential area. Sandeep, who sustained severe head injuries, was admitted to NIMHANS while Saduddin was also admitted to a hospital as he was in a shock.

“The entire incident is recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the kiosk and the police are verifying it,” a senior police officer said.

After the attack on bank manager Jyothi Uday by a robber inside an ATM kiosk last month, the police have made deployment of security guards compulsory at all ATM kiosks.

Senior police officers have appreciated the brave act of Saduddin and Madiwala police are investigating in this connection.