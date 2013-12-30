Home Cities Bengaluru

'My Bangalore is Not Mine Anymore'

Earlier, Bangalore was known as the garden city because of its greenery with many big parks to its credit.

Published: 30th December 2013 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2013 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

'My-Bangalore.jpgEarlier, Bangalore was known as the garden city because of its greenery with many big parks to its credit. With time, the IT growth gave it the name Silicon city. This brought a huge exodus of people to Bangalore.

To accommodate all of them, the city grew both vertically and horizontally. New apartments were built, new flyovers were constructed, roads were widened by felling trees and greenery slowly perished.

Now, there are no footpaths, roads are filled with potholes and traffic. Our travel time has doubled over the last ten years and we spend about two to three hours on the road everyday.

The latest addition to this is the Metro. Initially, we thought the metro would be the answer to all our issues.

But then the project got delayed and now I have no hope left. It has invaded many houses and has not even spared Lalbagh and Vidhana Soudha.

Many of the newly laid roads are dug again to facilitate the metro work, the best example is the New Airport Road.

This has further worsened the traffic situation and resulted in more accidents.

Rains in Bangalore are the most feared not only by people living in apartments and low lying areas but also by the people who need to provide the proper infrastructure - the government officials. People have lost lives during these times.

There is also a rapid increase in the number of hospitals in Bangalore. Each area has atleast one multi-speciality hospital .

This has helped many in the locality.

There are only a few structures left that remind us of the golden days of yore like the Ravindra Kalakshetra High Court, Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and Town Hall. Hope we retain these. Bangalore needs a better planned growth which will retain the old structures and bring back the greenery.

(The writer resides  in Jayanagar)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp