'My Bangalore is Not Mine Anymore'

Earlier, Bangalore was known as the garden city because of its greenery with many big parks to its credit. With time, the IT growth gave it the name Silicon city. This brought a huge exodus of people to Bangalore.

To accommodate all of them, the city grew both vertically and horizontally. New apartments were built, new flyovers were constructed, roads were widened by felling trees and greenery slowly perished.

Now, there are no footpaths, roads are filled with potholes and traffic. Our travel time has doubled over the last ten years and we spend about two to three hours on the road everyday.

The latest addition to this is the Metro. Initially, we thought the metro would be the answer to all our issues.

But then the project got delayed and now I have no hope left. It has invaded many houses and has not even spared Lalbagh and Vidhana Soudha.

Many of the newly laid roads are dug again to facilitate the metro work, the best example is the New Airport Road.

This has further worsened the traffic situation and resulted in more accidents.

Rains in Bangalore are the most feared not only by people living in apartments and low lying areas but also by the people who need to provide the proper infrastructure - the government officials. People have lost lives during these times.

There is also a rapid increase in the number of hospitals in Bangalore. Each area has atleast one multi-speciality hospital .

This has helped many in the locality.

There are only a few structures left that remind us of the golden days of yore like the Ravindra Kalakshetra High Court, Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and Town Hall. Hope we retain these. Bangalore needs a better planned growth which will retain the old structures and bring back the greenery.

(The writer resides in Jayanagar)