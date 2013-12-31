Home Cities Bengaluru

Fate of 12 Bodies Rests on DNA Tests

Even as all the 26 victims of the Bangalore-Nanded Express fire have been identified by relatives on the basis of their possessions by Monday,

Published: 31st December 2013 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2013 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Even as all the 26 victims of the Bangalore-Nanded Express fire have been identified by relatives on the basis of their possessions by Monday, 12 bodies remained unclaimed as some families were waiting for DNA test results.

As the DNA test results are expected to be handed over by Tuesday evening, all the 12 bodies, currently at the Victoria Hospital mortuary can be handed over immediately to their families, said Dr Vishwanath, medical officer, South Western Railways. Dr Vishwanath said some families wanted to be sure of the victims’ identities before performing the last rites. Out of the 12, five are women.

With the bodies of Anirudh Kulkarni and Krishnamurthy being handed over on Monday, 13 bodies have been handed over so far. “We have arranged accommodation for the families, transportation of bodies and provision of freezers. The body of Prathap Vinay will be airlifted on Tuesday morning,” Dr Vishwanath explained.

Compensation of Rs 50,000 each has been given to the next of kin of victims immediately and the remaining amount will be provided as per procedures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp