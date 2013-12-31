Fate of 12 Bodies Rests on DNA Tests

Express News Service By

Even as all the 26 victims of the Bangalore-Nanded Express fire have been identified by relatives on the basis of their possessions by Monday, 12 bodies remained unclaimed as some families were waiting for DNA test results.

As the DNA test results are expected to be handed over by Tuesday evening, all the 12 bodies, currently at the Victoria Hospital mortuary can be handed over immediately to their families, said Dr Vishwanath, medical officer, South Western Railways. Dr Vishwanath said some families wanted to be sure of the victims’ identities before performing the last rites. Out of the 12, five are women.

With the bodies of Anirudh Kulkarni and Krishnamurthy being handed over on Monday, 13 bodies have been handed over so far. “We have arranged accommodation for the families, transportation of bodies and provision of freezers. The body of Prathap Vinay will be airlifted on Tuesday morning,” Dr Vishwanath explained.

Compensation of Rs 50,000 each has been given to the next of kin of victims immediately and the remaining amount will be provided as per procedures.