Bridging the gap for elders with NRI kids

A unique association for parents with children residing abroad

Published: 07th February 2013 07:37 AM

NRIPA-cultural-programme

When 14 years ago, Ambuja Narayan travelled abroad, to meet her children, she never knew that she would be consciously be forced to ponder on an idea. An idea that would get like-minded, ‘like-situation’ and ‘like-aged’ people together. That was the beginning of NRIPA (Non Residents Indian Parents Association).

“My children reside abroad and I used to travel up and down often when I met people like me and realised that lot of people were sailing in the same boat as me, with children staying abroad. There was some commonality among us and that’s when the idea came up to me to start an association,” said Ambuja, who sent across the message to parents of NRIs. “Thirty people responded to my newsletter and we started with a small meeting. Today we are more or less around 300 members and this number is  increasing everyday,” she explained.

Any parent whose children are abroad can be a member of NRIPA, said Natarajan, a member of the community. “Eighty-five per cent of all NRIs are in the US with the rest spread across Australia, UK and major countries of the world. Our children are at a distance and visit us once in a while. We can’t depend on them in our day-to-day life,” he said.

NRIPA team meets up once in a month at Indian Institute of World Culture where the members come together with endless variety of activities.

“Each month we plan for a different kind of programme. Sometimes we have guest speakers, music programmes, Diwali mela, etc. It is basically about spending time together,” Natarajan added.

Ninety-five per cent of NRI parents are mostly from the same age group; retired from good positions.

“We spend time exchanging notes and getting to know each other better. Sometimes we plan for a day picnic and some as a group travel abroad,” he explained.

Now Ambuja and others do not feel lonely in life. “As senior citizens, we cannot go out of the way to organise too many activities. NRIPA is now a small family. I don’t feel lonely at all as I have found many friends. Through this association, we have found old classmates. Our children, who have made a home abroad, are really excited about our association,” said the founder.

As for membership, it is Rs 750 per annum and they encourage life membership after a year of completion. “We have a management committee of nine members with a president and secretary who are elected once in two years at the Annual General Meeting. The committee is empowered to co-opt two members,” said Natarajan.

