The second edition of Storm festival was held recently in Coorg. Many Bangalore based bands, singer-songwriters as well as electronica artistes like Raghu Dixit band, Agam; Nikhi Chinnappa; Vasu Dixit's Swaratma DJ Teri, DJ Pearl and DJ Vachan were featured along with artistes from across the world.

The edition’s musical line up was full of new as well as seasoned musical surprises. The audience witnessed a lot more music, a lot more variety and quite a few surprises, from impromptu artistic jams, collaborations and an atmosphere where kindred spirits came together to celebrate their love for music. One of the highlights of the festival was the collaboration between stalwarts Shankar Mahadevan and Indian Ocean for the first time ever.

Other highlights included, Anthony Dassan Yen Party, Astitva, Lagori, Papon, Karch Kale Collectiv, Devika Chawla, The Raghu Dixit Project, Coshish, Agam on the main stage; Alisha Pais, Sidd Coutto, Vedant Bhardwaj, Raman Mahadevan featuring Jirka Mucha at the Singer Songwriter stage, and Teri, Adit Achaiah, Bobina, Dash Berlin, Micheal Woods, Sanjay Dutta on the electronic stage, apart from many other performances across the three stages, and jams at the Honey stage in the evenings.