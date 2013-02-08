A day before doctors and paramedical staff working in government hospitals have threatened to go on strike, the state government has issued a stern warning asking them not to hold the health care system to ransom.

On Thursday, Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Madan Gopal issued a directive to department staff warning them of invoking action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act. He said that they may even be arrested if they strike work. Doctors and other staff cannot hold the public health system to ransom to force the government to consider their demands, he added.

Reacting to the directive, Karnataka Medical Council president H N Ravindra said that doctors will not succumb to any pressure tactics by the government and they will go on strike as scheduled from Friday. “We will go ahead with the strike. All that we are demanding the government to do is to transfer doctors working in the Medical Education Department to the Health Department. We are even planning to go to the streets to bring the issue to the government’s notice,” he added.