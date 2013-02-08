Societe Generale Global Solution Centre (SG GSC) has announced the India Talent Scholarship Programme-2012 for eight students from top Business Schools here on Thursday.

The scholarship covers tuition and additional fees to the tune of Rs 1 crore for selected candidates from the institutes.

SG GSC Chief Executive Officer P Xavier Lofficial said that over 200 applications from top institutes were received but only eight students were finalised for the scholarship.

Dean of Academics, IIMB Prof Devanath Tirupathi appreciated the scholarship but added that the spectrum of mentorship by the financial services group must expand significantly.

‘Possible hike in fees’

Director of IIM-Tiruchirappalli Prof Prafulla Agnihotri hinted at an increase of fee for the PG programme for the present academic year. “The fee now is Rs 10 lakh but there will be an increase of another lakh for the 2013 batch, he added. Prof Tirupati also said that IIMB may also hike the fee for the 2013 batch and the decision will be taken in a week’s time.