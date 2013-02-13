The High Court issued notices to the state government’s chief secretary, secretary of the medical health and medical services and directed the government to initiate criminal proceedings against doctors who went on strike and caused inconvenience to public and sought report in two weeks.

A Division Bench comprising Acting chief Justice K Sreedhar Rao and Justice Abdul Nazeer passed the order following a suo motu petition seeking action against the government and doctors to prevent more patients from being inconvenienced.

The Bench observed, “The conduct of the doctors in going on strike has resulted in the death of one accident victim at a hospital in Shiddlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district due to non-availability of medical services. The strike of doctors would prima facie constitute an offence under the Section 304-A of the IPC. Therefore, a case should be registered against the doctors under the section 304-A. The doctors who are appointed by the government to serve at government hospitals are duty bound by contract of service patients.”