Bringing muchneeded relief to the public, doctors, nurses and support staff in hospitals across the state temporarily called off their five day state-wide strike on Tuesday.

Doctors association president Dr H N Ravindra announced the end of the strike, saying they had decided to resume work keeping in mind the suffering of patients.

The doctors’ demands will be discussed at the cabinet subcommittee meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Elaborating, Dr Dhanya Kumar, health director, said the government will consult everyone concerned and take a decision.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the government to initiate criminal proceedings against the doctors who had gone on strike.