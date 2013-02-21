The BBMP authorities are introducing strict rules to restrict cows and buffaloes from roaming the roads of the city, unwittingly causing problems to drivers.

Talking about the issue, Dr Parvez Ahmad Piran, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry said, "We have submitted a proposal to the government to revise the fine rates for dairy owners who let the cattle out on roads. As of now, they pay Rs 100 for adult cows and Rs 50 for calves. In our new proposal, we have requested to increase it to Rs 600 for adult cows and Rs 300 for calves."

According to the Joint Director, even with Rs 100 they could collect a good amount as fine. "Last year the revenue from the fine was approximately Rs 1.5 lakhs. These dairy owners are ready to pay the small amount and do not really realise how much chaos they cause by letting their cattle out on streets. Strict laws will help us to maintain better regulations," said Parvez.

Ensuring that the law is adhered to, the BBMP is leaving no stone unturned. It has gone a step further in reinforcing the rules by planning to 'tow' away the cows, buffaloes and calves and send them to cattle homes. "In case these owners don't come and take back their cows and calves after paying the fine, these animals will be given shelter at our animal husbandry," said Dr Parvez.