Lead a power packed life: Today, most of us are caught in the spirals or the loop of time and we are so used to our own familiar surroundings as well. Any little change in these two upset us mentally or emotionally almost immediately and we lose our peace of mind. We find that these two are restricting and constricting our mental space as well as our physical space. This is where meditation helps us. Meditation not only brings peace, contentment and happiness, it also increases our mental horizons and makes us feel the mental expansion. The world inside us reaches expansive levels. We start intuiting to get creative, divine and beautiful ideas to lead an enriched and a powerful life.

Unfortunately, we have experienced and believed that there is a limitation of time in many phases and facets of our lives. We have to correct this. Upanishads say, “To transcend the limitation of time, we must first learn to value time, cultivate discipline and punctuality. This awareness is called as mental (manasic) Sadhana which creates a permanent, creative and a divine phase in our lives.” This time tested truth will give us unlimited time to enjoy life second by second. In short, our lifetime will be power packed. This will transform us into a disciple of our own soul, which is our enlightened master.

Disciple means discipline + principled living with belief in the extraordinary qualities of our soul. From here, as a disciple of our own soul, we start experiencing our power packed life. We will be tapping the resources of our soul to bring out the strong hidden will power given to us from the time of our very birth itself. In case we experience turbulence in the form of bad karma or rough times in our life, this will power brings out ‘Intuition’ to attract strong solutions and prosperity i.e. will power attracts confidence, determination, grit and ability to achieve prosperity and also peace of mind and contentment. Thus, as a disciple, we establish the power of our soul. The power of our soul gives us the dynamism and boosts us to change progressively and improve conditions around us as well as in the world. It is natural human tendency to try to progressively change what man has already created, which, has been happening from times immemorial in all walks of life till today.

With the Power of our Soul, Cosmic Law (Vedas) also comes into play and we become aware that these cosmic laws (Vedas) say, “Never try to change nature’s cycles and god’s creation which plays an important role for the upkeep of a healthy and conducive environment. Further, the evolving soul with its newly in-built Wisdom in us prevents us from polluting the environment, be it nature, body or the mind.”