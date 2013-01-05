Achieve the state of bliss and love

Shri Shri Nimishananda Guruji By

When you experience step 4, you will discover that you have forgotten about these habits. So, if you follow these steps you need not make any attempt to drop these habits. They will drop away on their own. That is the power of God within you.

Experience it for yourself and fill your life with love, light and bliss. This will be the time when your Inner Personality has developed fully, in fact blossomed completely and the fragrance and nectar of life in the form of love, peace, tranquility, mental equipoise and serenity will spread to every nook and corner of your life establishing the real ‘You’ to the whole world.

So, go ahead. Victory will always be yours. I bless you all to achieve this state and be established in bliss forever and ever. May all beings be happy

