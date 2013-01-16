The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dropped proceedings against State government’s Chief Secretary (CS) S V Ranganath and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner T Sham Bhat and others under the Contempt of Courts Act.

A Division Bench headed by Justice Shylendra Kumar, which hearing a petition seeking action against the officials, dropped the proceedings.

The petitioner had said the officials had not followed court directions in handing over all documents related to irregularities in allotting G category sites before Justice Vaidyanathna Committee for investigation.

Ranganath and Bhat filed an affidavit stating that they handed over all 314 files containing applications and other documents to the secretariat of the committee on Tuesday. The delay in compliance with the court order was purely unintentional, they stated.

They tendered unconditional apology for the delay caused with regard to compliance of some directions in the order and asked to drop the proceedings in the case.

On August 25, 2012, the State Government was directed to set up a committee to find out if each of the 329 sites allotted to MLAs and MLCs under the G category was legal or not, and submit a report.