A migraine is a throbbing and painful headache that can range from moderate to severe in intensity. If you are suffering from a migraine you may be highly sensitive to movement, light, sounds, or smells can make them worse. Sometimes, migraines may come with nausea, vomiting and vision problems.

Migraines are generally much more intense and painful than ordinary tension headaches and may last up to 72 hours! But that does not mean that you can allow your life to be disrupted. You need to find a way to fight this notorious headache.

For that you can begin with the standard over-the-counter remedies. This is only if you do actually find relief with such remedies. If you have a severe case of migraine then, you could try consulting a doctor.

Some studies have revealed that small amounts of caffeine can enhance the pain-relieving effects of acetaminophen and aspirin. This aside you can try preventive medications once you understand how and when your migraine is aggravated.

If you experience frequent migraines, then maybe you should try preventive medication. Once you are on medication your chronic headaches will slowly reduce.

You may also try to change your diet. Don't skip meals, but avoid foods that may trigger your headaches. Since dietary changes need to be customised, keep track of which foods gives you a headache. This helps you identify foods you should avoid. You should also develop good sleeping habits. Follow a schedule to go to sleep and wake up on the same time, even on weekends.

A more universal approach will be to reduce stress in your life. Try practicing relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation etc. You can even join a regular yoga/meditation programme for long-term gains.

In addition to this, a massage therapy may also be a of good use. You can massage your head by applying pressure at the temples.

If nothing works, apply a hot or cold compress to the head to relieve the pain either by numbing the sensations with ice or relaxing the tension with heat. A warm bath can also be comforting.