What every driver should know

With increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, technology improvements and high speed expressways becoming a part of the Indian landscape, road safety comes to the forefront.

Road deaths and injuries are a global problem of massive proportions. Road Safety is a multidimensional issue. It includes proper infrastructure, legislation and enforcement of the same, provision of safer vehicles, proper road use behaviour and health care facilities.

A study by the Planning Commission in 2002 estimated the social cost of road accidents in India at `55,000 crore annually, which constitutes about 3 percent of the GDP. According to WHO, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death by injury worldwide (20.3 percent of all deaths from injury).

Road traffic injuries rank second to HIV/AIDS as the leading cause of ill-health and premature death for adult men aged 15-44 years. How Vision Affects Driving? Your ability to see details clearly play a vital role in driving and many other occupations where good and efficient functioning of the individual’s vision is essential. There are various aspects of our vision which could affect our ability to drive. These include- distance vision, field of vision, depth perception and colour vision. You have to be able to see clearly to drive safely. Even the simplest reactions can take 0.4 seconds.

If your distance vision is poor, you may not see hazards until it's too late to react safely. The reaction time reduces with increase in our speed. A combination of poor vision and excessive speed could be disastrous.

Greater levels of visual acuity are required for some classes of vehicles to ensure public safety on today’s congested and high-speed roads. The field of vision is important as it allows the driver to be aware of his surroundings.

You need to be able to see cross traffic, pedestrians, and animals at the roadside, without having to look away from the road ahead. You need to be able to see in low and variable light conditions, and recover quickly from the glare of oncoming headlights. According to statistics carried out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), USA nearly three times as many road accident deaths occur between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am. They also suggest that the worst time for driving is around twilight, when the sun is going down and darkness is setting in.

Glare recovery is best in drivers under the age of 30. Colour plays an important part in road safety. Drivers must instantly recognise traffic lights, indicator signs, hazard warning lights and stop lights, and people with colour vision defects may react slower to them.

Road travel is considered to be the riskiest mode of transport as per a WHO report. The sheer diversity of vehicles on the road in terms of sizes and speed, jaywalking pedestrians, unmarked speed breakers, several unmanned junctions, potholes and bad conditions of the road particularly in the semi urban and rural areas compound the long hours that a driver may spend driving.

In such a scenario if the vision is affected by conditions such as refractive errors, glaucoma, cataract, binocular abnormalities and other retinal disorders, it puts them at the risk of accidents Tips for drivers for healthy eyes Make sure that your windscreen is clean and streakfree on both the inside and outside surfaces. Particles of dust and dirt cause light waves to scatter, causing a halo-effect, and making glare seem worse.

Make sure that any spectacles that you are wearing are clean on both surfaces. Avoid the use of medium or dark blue sunglasses which can seriously interfere with some people's ability to distinguish traffic light colours.

Lenses worn at night should be clear and should have an anti-reflective coating applied to the lenses, as anti-reflective coatings can help combat internal reflections (which can contribute to the “halo effect”) and they increase the flow of light through the lens to the eye. Your headlights should be clean and properly aligned so that they do not create an undesirable glare in front of you.

Make sure you visit an eye care professional at least once every two years, or even more frequently if you have a significant eye condition or visual complaint. Tell your eye doctor about any problems you experience on the road at night so that you can undergo specialised testing, such as evaluation of your visual field or contrast sensitivity.

Be aware that driving under the influence of some medications can dramatically diminish your ability to react to unexpected road hazards.

Ask your doctor about the side effects of any medications you're taking. To minimise glare exposure when driving at night, do not look directly at the headlights of oncoming vehicles. Instead, direct your gaze down the road and toward the right side of the lane in which you're driving. If you have diabetes, get your eyes examined at least once yearly, and closely follow your doctor's recommendations regarding diet, blood sugar control, insulin and self-care to reduce the risks of diabetic retinopathy, which can progress to severe vision loss without warning.

Ask your eye care professional to prescribe special eye glasses that may help you see better on the road at night. Anti-reflective coatings can cut down on glare. Lenses developed with wavefront diagnostic technology can reduce halos, star bursts, glare and other distracting aberrations.