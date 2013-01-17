The annual fourday iGATE International Scrabble Tournament will be held from January 17-20, at their corporate campus in the city.

The company in association with the Bangalore Scrabble Club, conducts this tournament almost every year.

The 9th iGATE International Scrabble tournament this year will have 84 scrabble enthusiasts from 17 countries vying for a total prize-money of about 14,000 USD.

The tournament this year has attracted top-level participants from countries like New Zealand, Australia Malta, Nigeria, UK, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the US.

The world scrabble champion Nigel Richards will be defending his trophy from the previous year.

This year’s tournament has two divisions - Premier and Intermediate, grouped according to world ratings.

All the participants will play a maximum of 35 games over the four days, each game with duration of 50 minutes.

The tournament is organised according to the rules and regulations of World English Scrabble Players’ Association (WESPA).

From its inception eight years ago, the iGATE International Scrabble Tournament has grown to be the fourth largest scrabble tournament in the world.

The tournament will be held at the Whitefield Campus.