Mira: On the rise with a different tune

Thanks to a good number of badminton tournaments organised by the Karnataka Badminton Association and many private clubs in the city and the state, players have the opportunity to showcase their talent and come through the ranks.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) has served as the launching pad for many star players of the state and the country.

Another very crucial aspect is that the PPBA has inspired many other such academies.

With Bangalore growing faster than most other cities in the country, there is a dire need and demand to have several sports facilities in far flung suburbs if only to save time and energy in travelling to the central parts for training and practice.

Not surprisingly, the Tom’s Badminton Academy in J P Nagar has also been doing a fine job of churning out talented players.

Mira Mahadevan is one such product of the academy.

Mira has been serving notice of her potential in the last couple of years giving higher ranked players a run for the money in many tournaments.

She would give a scare to the top seeds before crashing out in the last eight or last four stages.

But Mira gave ample proof of her talent when she annexed the girls under- 19 singles title in the Sadashivnagar Club’s 5-star state ranking tournament on Tuesday to begin a fresh phase of her rising career in the new year.

Given the top billing in her section, Mira lived up to it as she outplayed No 2 seed Neha G.

of Mangalore 21-9, 21-13 in the girls’ under-19 final.

what better way to begin 2013 for her? With her determination and hard work, she is bound to add many more crowns in the months to come.

Mira is ranked No 25 in the national under-19 girls rankings with a tally of 243 points to her credit.

She has a long climb ahead of her if she has to move up and reach Bengal girl Rituparna Das who holds the number 1 slot with 1390 points followed by Andhra’s Ruthvika Shivani G with 1109 points.

A couple of her state mates too are above her but the fact is that Mira has the potential to scale higher.

She has proved her mettle with her performances against tougher opponents in tournaments last year.

In Udupi, the lower ranked Mira lost to second seed Mahima Agarwal and crashed out at the quarter-final stage.

But she did gain a lot by way of experience.

Mira is quick at the net and can play aggressively too.

She has the capacity to control and even vary the pace of the game to unsettle her opponents.

In the tournament at Mandya, Mira downed Shraddha Gatt (WPBA) but lost in the semis to Shikha Gautam of Maharashtra.

In any case, the recent triumph is bound to inspire Mira to perform better and her higher ranked opponents must be on their guard as she seems to have arrived to sing a different tune.