1. The Kyoto Protocol establishes legally binding commitments for the reduction of four greenhouse gases, three of which are methane, nitrous oxide, and sulphur hexafluoride. Name the fourth.

2. What was originally a term of criticism among Italian Renaissance artists to imply that compared to superior classical buildings, medieval cathedrals were so crude that they appeared to have been produced by a particular European tribe?

3. Paul Simon took the title of which of his songs from the name of a chicken-and-egg dish he saw on a Chinese restaurant’s menu?

4. What word is an acknowledgement spoken when a hit is scored in fencing?

5. Which famous Banarasi disliked superstition and deliberately moved away to die at Magahar in Gorakhpur, where dying

was said to ensure rebirth as an ass in the next life.

6. Best Buy Co, the largest specialty retailer of consumer electronics in the United States, started off as an audio speciality store in 1966 with a name borrowed from an Oscar-winning film. What was its first name?

7. At the Beijing Olympics, Iceland was the least populous country to win an Olympic medal. Which was the most populous country not to win an Olympic medal (164 million residents, sixth-largest nation in the world)?

8. Which show devised by David Briggs, Steve Knight, and Mike Whitehill, had a working title Cash Mountain?

9. The now-legendary (and blurry) 1934 ‘Surgeon’s Photo,’ of what, fuelled decades of frenzied speculation, several costly underwater explorations, and a local thriving tourism industry?

10. What originated with the Romans along with the establishment of the Roman road network and grew to become a social and cultural British institution that Samuel Pepys described as the ‘heart of England’ with the church as its soul?

11. What phrase that had earlier entered the English language to describe an incident in Indian history in 1756, was ‘rediscovered’ by physicist James Wheeler in 1967 as an alternative to the more cumbersome ‘gravitationally completely collapsed star’?

12. What trees, which are also known as Umbrella trees, are one of the most recognisable features of the African savanna landscape?

13. “The drought had lasted now for 10 million years, and the reign of the terrible lizards had long since ended.” This is the opening line of which novel?

14. The four basic tastes are sweet, salt, sour, and bitter. A fifth taste ‘umami’ was described in 2000 and explains why foods containing what substance taste ‘savoury’ or ‘hearty’?

15. During a Wolf Blitzer CNN interview on March 9, 1999, who said, “During my service in the United States Congress, I took the initiative in creating the Internet”? He is also commonly associated with the term ‘information superhighway’.

answers

1. Carbon dioxide

2. Gothic

3. Mother and Child Reunion

4. Touche

5. Kabir

6. Sound of Music

7. Pakistan. Not India!!

8. Who Want’s to be a Millionaire

9. Loch Ness Monster. The fakers convinced an upstanding pillar of the community — surgeon Robert Kenneth Wilson — to claim it as his own.

10. Pubs

11. Black hole

12. Acacia

13. 2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C Clarke.

14. Glutamate / MSG

15. Al Gore