‘Energy security under pressure’

“India does not face any external threats but development is the key issue today,” said National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon said.

Delivering Dr Raja Ramanna Memorial Lecture at the National Institute of Advanced Studies on Monday, he said, “Apart from conventional and non-conventional defence, we must now consider our energy security, food security, technological security and social cohesion when we think of India’s national security.”

“Internal conflicts and breakdown of order in states like Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen have created breeding grounds for terrorist groups to increase their influence. Our energy security is under pressure,” Menon added.

He listed the challenges before India in terms of national security and said armed forces as well as internal security agencies were facing huge manpower shortages. “There is a shortage of 13,000 officers in armed forces and half-a-million sanctioned police posts are unfilled. There is a requirement of at least 20,000 cyber security professionals in the next five years,” he said.

“We are aware of this problem and are finalising the National Defence University. Also, the National Security Council Secretariat is working with private industries to arrive at an agreed cyber security architecture. This will also involve capacity and authority for operations in cyber space,” Menon said.