He is a social cum green activist on wheels. Namma Bengaluru's auto driver B V Venugopal is of a different kind. Definitely not the usual brash and cocky driver.

His wonder three-wheeler or what we may call as a hi-tech auto is more or less a world by itself as it comprises a fish tank, a variety of saplings including a money plant, a phone booth, a mini-library, a first aid box and of course, a mobile charger.

"My main aim is to take forward the green movement in Bangalore. Three years ago, I picked up a few saplings from Lalbagh and offered it to a few passengers. I also motivated them to either plant them on road sides or in front of their houses. I have been doing this for sometime now," added Venugopal.

His colourful autorickshaw is also fitted with a small dustbin. "I am disturbed when commuters eat chocolates and throw the wrappers on the road. I urge them to make use of the services provided in the auto. Apart from this, I don't allow passengers to smoke in my auto," he informs.

Varied services

If one looks at the list of services Venugopal provides, one is totally amazed by his concerns for the common man. One can even get their pre-paid mobile recharged while on the move. Travelling in his auto is an unique experience for senior citizens as he has installed an extra step to make it easy for them. His concern for the elderly doesn't end here. "I also give them a 10 per cent discount while those above 75 years have to pay only 50 per cent," explains this auto driver who also charges 50 per cent less for disabled and visually impaired people. His love for Kannada language makes him give a 10 per cent discount to whoever speaks the local language.

Multi-faceted personality

Venugopal has been plying on the roads of Bangalore since 2006. What's more inspiring about him is he is multi-faceted and multi-talented.

Showcasing his talent on the small screen, he has acted in various Kannada tele-serials like Badhuku, Mane Ondhu Mooru Bagilu, Point Parimala and a few more. If this was not enough, he has also enacted on the big-screen too. "Way back in 1993, I was a cinema operator at Kapali Theatre. I have also worked as an assistant director for a documentary film which was based on health and social issues," he stressed.

Moving from films to the art arena, he has showcased a few of his art works in the rear side of the auto. "My paintings basically pertains to the issues of environment and the lack of social awareness, " says Venu who has another list of facilities to be installed in the future.

"I will soon be making arrangements for installation of a dining cum study table in my auto. This will help people to carry on their reading and eating sessions. I am also planning to install a small TV set. But this will only show social documentaries," he adds.

44 year old Venu is happily married with two children.

m sharadhaa@newindianexpress.com