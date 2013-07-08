A Police Sub Inspector in the city has been suspended from the service for allegedly making sexual advances at a retired army officer’s wife. She had approached his police station seeking help in a harassment case.

Police Commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar placed Raghvendra, Sub Inspector attached to the High Grounds (Law & Order) under suspension. An inquiry has been ordered. “The PSI’s conduct has not been officer-like. Based on preliminary inquiry there is misconduct and he has been suspended,’’ Auradkar told Express.

Further, he said, “I do not want to reveal the contents in the petition. The jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police had looked into the petition and based on his findings, the officer has been suspended. Now, a detailed probe will be conducted by the ACP.’’

The woman, who hails from Pavagada, submitted a petition to the DCP (Central) accusing the PSI of misusing his position and making sexual advances. She also accused him of forcibly taking her mobile and deleting messages that he had sent her.

Sources said during questioning, the PSI admitted that he had a physical relationship with the woman, but had never forced her into it. Sources also said the woman runs a computer training centre.

She met the PSI at the station when she had gone to file a complaint against people who had allegedly harassed her.

Sources said after that, the PSI and woman had become friends.

The PSI reportedly helped her in some cheating cases that were filed against her in Whitefield police station. But when she allegedly started requesting him to help her in all cheating cases, he started avoiding her.

She was upset and approached senior officers, sources in the police department claimed.