While the world is celebrating the sesquicentennial (150th birth anniversary) of Swami Vivekananda, Krishnaswamy Associates, a media organisation, is working on a television serial on his life and message.

Excerpts of the serial were shown as a preview here at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The serial will have 52 episodes of 25 minutes each and will be telecast at 9 pm on Saturdays for one year commencing from July 13 on Podhigai channel, the Tamil regional network of Doordarshan.

At the preview Dr S Krishnaswamy, the script-writer for the serial, said, “We conceived the idea of making the life of Swami Vivekananda into a serial nine years ago. While we began to concentrate and convert the life and message of Vivekananda into a screenplay we maintained authenticity and were able to make it audience-friendly. We have completed 30 episodes. The next schedule of shooting is to commence in August for the remaining 22 episodes of which some are planned to be shot abroad,” he said.

After the preview, Governor K Rosaiah said, “The serial is timely, being brought out when the world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He brought fame and honour to humanity as a whole. Vivekananda is a teacher who enlightened the youth. His life is a message to the youth. Imbibing his thoughts and messages we must make India greater than it is. Let us live up to his ideas.”

Producer of the serial Dr Mohana Krishnaswamy and director Gita Krishnaraj were present at the occasion.

Krishnaswamy Associates was started by Dr S Krishnaswamy in 1964. The documentaries and TV serials produced by the organisation for the past five decades include Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi and Visaalam.