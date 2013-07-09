79-year-old Malathi Rao comes across as a gutsy lady who has learnt the art of transforming anything, even waste materials into works of art. But what stares at you more is that commonplace things hold centre stage in her life.

Malathi Rao’s love for all things handmade has taken her on a voyage of discovery learning the nuances of varied craft.

She makes exquisite tiny cards from bindis. Colourful bindis of all sizes and shapes are placed artistically to make parrots, images of Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna, tribal women, diyas, tambura, Meera Bai, Buddha and what not. This passion also won her a UNICEF award way back in 1986.

“I was part of a project where I had to get card orders for their greeting card campaign. The target was 10,000 cards in a month but I sold more than 22,000 cards,” she reminiscences and adds that the project didn’t end there as her love for cards still continues.

It was a box full of bindis given by her nephew in 2012 that triggered the creative urge of making greeting cards.

From a large cardboard, which she also painted, Malathi carefully picks out bindi packets with little bindi paintings. “I use the spare bindi packets to make these,” she says.

“I didn’t know what to do with the box of bindis given by my nephew and therefore, started making small cards,” she said. Partially blind, Malathi has transformed her bedroom into a workshop where she sits all day and makes odd things from waste.

“For each painting, I take around 20-30 minutes. I place the bindis directly on the paper. ,” says Malathi while humming a Bengali song. Claiming to know 10 languages, Malathi belts out songs in English, Hindi and Kannada. “Singing is my first love,” she stresses. Widowed at an young age, Malathi had the responsibility of bringing up her children.

Today, both her children are married and settled in England.

Even as her son says, “My mother is very creative. Since childhood we had this joke that whatever comes to our house, never leaves. Even an empty toothpaste tube is transformed into something creative.”

Apart from this, Malathi also makes sock toys and pencil sketches.