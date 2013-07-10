A 28-year-old woman committed suicide after hanging her two kids at their home at Puttaswamy Layout on Bilijaji Road in Hesaraghatta near Peenya on Tuesday evening. The family is related to a retired ASI Kempannaiah.

The deceased were identified as Renuka, her son Karthik (9) and daughter Niveditha (7). Reuka was married to one Umesh, who runs a poultry farm. Karthik and Niveditha were studying at St Ann’s English in Hesaraghatta.

Police said the incident took place around 4.30 pm after Karthik and Niveditha returned home from school. Renuka killed her children even as they were in their school uniforms and later hanged herself on the first floor of the house after locking herself in the house.

Umesh, who had left house along with his mother and brothers on Monday, stayed in the farm house as it was raining. On Tuesday, around 7.30 pm, he returned home and repeatedly knocked the door. When there was no response, he broke open the door and found his wife and children hanging from the ceiling on the first floor. No suicide note was found.

Police said that Renuka, who was quite stubborn and fought frequently, had gone to her mother’s home at Vajarahalli in Nelamangala taluk two months ago. There, she had attempted suicide by consuming poison. After being discharged from hospital, Renuka’s mother Lakshmanna had convinced her and sent her back to her husband’s home a week ago.

Lakshmamma, who is also Umesh’s aunt, has not blamed Umesh or his family for her daughter’s death. The Soladevanahalli police are investigating.

Woman Ends Life

Bangalore: A 21-year-old newly-wed woman committed suicide by hanging at her house in Govindaraj Nagar in Vijaynagar on Monday evening.

The deceased Sana was a native of Bijapur. She was married to Zameer Ahmed, a software engineer with a private company, on April 22. Police said that Ahmed returned home from work around 7 pm on Monday and noticed her body hanging from the ceiling.

According to police, on Sunday, the couple had argued over Sana visiting her parents. Ahmed told her not to go, but she had insisted on going. Upset over this, she might have committed suicide, police suspected.