With its finances in tatters, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is heavily banking on budgetary allocation for its daily activities. Ever since the Arkavathy Layout fiasco, BDA has not developed even a single layout. To add to its woes, BDA was entrusted with various works, including rejuvenation of over 40 lakes.

Agri experts and farmers have sought the government to come out with a policy to stop acquiring arable land for development purpose while suggesting that only barren land be taken over for development activities.“We request the government to allocate a justifiable proportion to agriculture sector. Bangalore alone should not be the focus,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekar of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.