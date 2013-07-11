The city was once known for its very famous footballers. Then came athletes, badminton players, cricketers, basketball and hockey players. Swimmers then dominated the scene. But in recent times, golfers appear to have surpassed them all.

The Chikkarangappas, the Muniyappas, the Lahiris (the City is his home), have performed creditably. Among women, Sharmila Nicolette has shown the way.

Youngsters like national champion Viraj Madappa, Trishul chinnappa and Syed Saqib Ahmed have followed suit and are on the way to set the ‘greens’ on fire.

Trishul Chinnappa, 19, proved that very recently in the PGTI-Eagleburg Open at Eagleton. He was the lone amateur to make the cut and bagged the trophy for the best performance by an amateur. Chinnappa finished 18th with a total score of one-under-287.

Trishul Chinnappa started his career at the age of 16 at the Coorg Golf Links in Bittangala. But he then moved to Bangalore to join the junior camp at Bangalore Golf Club in August 2004.

The talented boy secured his first win at Coimbatore in May 2010 on the all India circuit. In 2007, he represented India in the under-16 category in the Nick Faldo Series, Asia held at Mission Hills Golf Club, China.

His precocious talent saw him emerge, in 2008, as a member of the Indian team which tied 2nd in the Singapore Junior Golf Championship. And in July 2008, he represented India in the Evian Masters Junior Cup held in Geneve, France, where 16 of the best teams in the World were in the fray.

Trishul was not going to stop at that. In 2010, he finished 10th in the Asia Pacific Junior Golf Championship held at Eagleton and in the same year, he represented India in the Singapore Golf Championship.

Currently, he is ranked No 1 in the Indian Golf Union Junior merit list and stands third among men. A very creditable achievement indeed. Trishul now trains with Tarun Sardesai at the Karnataka Golf Association course.

As a 17-year-old Chinnappa carded a seven over par total of 295 over four rounds in Noida to finish third ahead of last year’s finalists, S Chikkarangappa, 17, and Ashbeer Saini, 16.

That was what gave him the chance to play in the Nick Faldo series.

In 2011, Trishul Chinnappa fired a closing round one-under 71 to emerge triumphant in Category A (15-17 years) of the Touche Golf School Junior Golf Championships in Bangalore. He also clinched the individual title at the Surya Nepal Open third amateur championship in Pokhara that year. He had made a sensational amateur debut with a three-under 69 in the Southern India Open amateur championships.

All these achievements prove that Trishul is well on the way to carving out a niche for himself in golf, both amateur and professional, in the years to come.