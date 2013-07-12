Fearing her parents’ anger, a 17-year-old girl ran away from home after she realised she was pregnant with her landlord’s child. The landlord sexually assaulted her for more than five months in Srirampuram.

Police arrested Arun Kumar (32), a used car dealer, from Srirampuram on Thursday and booked him for rape and threatening to kill the girl.

According to Srirampuram police, the girl was studying in Class 10. For the last six months, she and her family lived in a house in Srirampuram. The landlord Arun used to often visit the girl’s house to meet her father who runs a travel agency. It is alleged that Arun sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at home. He threatened to kill her if she told her parents about them. When the girl realised that she had become pregnant, she ran away to Hosur on Wednesday fearing her parents.

Her parents registered a missing person’s complaint with the Srirampuram police.

The girl, meanwhile, had called her friends from her cellphone. Police tracked her location through the phone calls and brought her back.

During questioning, she revealed about the sexual assault. Based on a complaint, police arrested Arun on Thursday. Police said Arun claimed that he was backed by politicians as his father is a retired MLA’s car driver.

Recent incident

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted by her mother’s colleague for six months. She is now in an advanced stage of pregnancy. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.