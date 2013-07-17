The City police on Tuesday arrested Ajay Panitran, the NCC In-charge and Controller for Examinations at Christ University, on charges of harassing a university student, who had attempted suicide on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East division) T D Pawar visited the hospital and met the girl’s father on Tuesday. “Based on a complaint, we arrested Panitran and booked a case against him. We have also registered a case against the girl for attempting suicide.”

On Monday, a third semester Bachelor of Arts student (18) had consumed rat poison on Christ campus premises, accusing Panitran of harassing her. She is being treated at Jayanagar General Hospital and her condition is said to be stable. The victim had also claimed that the accused had harassed other girls, but none came forward to file a complaint.

The girl’s father, a businessman based in Mysore, told Express that he had filed a complaint with the police but did not pursue it.