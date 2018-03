The state government on Monday cancelled the membership of 20 corporators who were nominated to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with immediate effect.

Following is the list of those whose membership was cancelled: Dwarakanath from Ashok Nagar, N G Krishna Reddy from VV Puram, G V Chennagiriyappa from Jai Bhim Nagar, S C Vishwanathgowda from Kamakshaipalaya, B N Raghavendra from Rammohanpura, G Gopalkrishna from Girinagar, B V Ramakrishna from Padmanabhanagar, L Srinivas from Ganganagar, S Lakshmisagar Reddy from New Tippasandra.

The list also includes K C Venkatesh from Jalahalli, D Ramesh from Begur Post, Kempegowda from Yelahanka, S A Narayan Swamy from Kengeri, Muniraju from Kanakadasa, Gowramma from Akkipet, C Nagraj from Domlur, K Prakash from Vidyaranyapura, Latha Mallya from Hennur and M Narayanswamy from Chennakeshavanagar.