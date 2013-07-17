In a response to the growing number of individuals in India taking a GRE test, the GRE programme has opened a new toll-free customer support centre.

The new GRE Customer Support Center is accessible by phone toll-free from India at 000-800-100-4072, Monday–Friday from 9 am-5 pm. Test taker inquiries can be sent via email to GRESupport4India@ets.org. For more information students should visit www.takethegre.com.