Air Vice Marshal Praveen Kumar recently took over as Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (SMSO) at Headquarters Training Command, IAF in Bangalore.

He was commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) branch of IAF in the year 1980. During his 34 year tenure in IAF, he has worked on many aircraft and its associated systems, which include state-of-the-art technology intensive aircraft like Mig-29, Mirage-2000, etc.

During his long illustrious career in IAF, the Air Officer has served on various important and key assignments, which include Commanding Officer of a major Base Repair

Depot, Chief Engineering Officer of an operational Flying Station and various staff duties at Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters. He has also commanded the largest ground training establishment of IAF at Jalahalli. Prior to assuming the key assignment of SMSO at Training Command, Bangalore, he has held the prestigious appointment of Deputy SMSO, Headquarters Maintenance Command. He is also recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' in the year 2007 awarded by the President of India.