Depression, a word unheard of decades ago, now is commonplace. The occurrence of depression is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangalore.

Ellen Shinde, who has 15 years of experience in professional counselling and is the clinical head of 1to1help.net, which provides counselling to companies as well as individuals, says that among the people who consult the organisation, 3 percent experience serious depression and the other 10 percent experience mild symptoms of depression. She says that depression is increasing among working professionals, and although it might not be clinical depression, it is of a higher intensity.

Many times, people confuse depression with stress. Depression is an emotional state indicating low energy, social withdrawal, avolition (lack of motivation) and most importantly changes in sleep pattern- either too much sleeping and not feeling rested or the lack of sleep; binging or excessive consumption of alcohol.

Stress, however, is excessive pressure that one is not able to cope with and thus leads to breakdown.

Martin Seligman, founder of positive psychology, says that people who experience trauma early in life are more likely to be depressed because, when you’re younger, you’ve had fewer experiences so a trauma looms larger.

Ellen attributes the increase in the numbers due to changes in variables like the type of work, longer hours and the present generation expecting instant gratification, thus affecting a person emotionally.

Ganesh (name changed), an IT professional said, “I am experiencing depression for the past 6 months because of the quality of work that I am doing. I generally talk to my closest friends about these issues.”

Nitin Tailor, an entrepreneur has a similar story. He faced depression a year ago due to both work and family related issues and resolved it by talking to friends, family and also a counsellor. “I got over it by reading Swami Vivekananda’s books which invoked my inner strength,” he said.

Ellen says that talking to friends about problems can be the first-step solution to the problem but if one is experiencing serious issues then he/she should consult a counsellor or seek medical help.

To wear off depression or to overcome it, she says that one can follow a routine. Things like going out for a movie or hanging out with friends will definitely help.