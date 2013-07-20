Town Planning officials of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will serve notice to a private builder for not constructing retaining wall before taking up excavation works.

When Mayor D Venkatesh Murthy, along with BBMP Town Planning officials and ward engineers, visited High Point apartments near Chalukya circle on Friday, he noticed cracks on compound walls of the apartments, which is next to the construction site.

On Thursday night, earth beneath a parked car of a resident, had caved in. The Mayor, who received a complaint from the residents, told reporters after visiting the spot that Prestige Group has been constructing an apartment complex and has taken permission for a 23-floor building, including two floors in the cellar.

“The builder has excavated around 40 feet without constructing retaining walls. This has posed a risk to the neighbouring buildings, including High Point apartments. There are three blocks with 150 flats. Cracks are seen on the compound wall. The builder has violated the Town Planning Act by not constructing a retaining wall or leaving a two-metre setback area.

“Also, the builder has not taken commencement certificate which is necessary before starting construction work. For all these reasons, I have directed the Town Planning officials to serve notice. I have also directed officials to check the water availability in the area. Builders cannot take up the work until a retaining wall is constructed,” he said.

Belliappa, a resident of High Point apartment said, “Problems started when

excavation work started last year. Some eight months back, a part of the compound wall collapsed and the builder undertook patch work. On Thursday night, the earth beneath a car caved in.”