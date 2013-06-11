The High Court on Monday directed the state government to conduct a confidential survey to track missing revenue records in accordance with the law and to submit a report on the status of the leases of the government land granted by Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), municipal corporation, municipalities and other local bodies.

Justice H V G Ramesh directed the BBMP, Bangalore Urban DC, Court Commissioner, Director of Municipal Administration, Principal Secretaries of Urban Development Department and Forest Department to gather data about government lands under their respective departments, and make provisions to maintain them by digitising them.

The court had earlier directed these departments to digitise the records of the properties in their custody.

Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner V Ponnuraj said they had already initiated the process as directed by the court.

The details about the abuse of leased lands by giving sub-lease and violations of the lease agreement is being gathered. Steps are initiated to evict violators and those who are occupying the leased properties even after the expiry of the lease. Ponnuraj also said that it will take at least three months for them to complete the digitisation process.

Justice Ramesh adjourned the hearing to September 3.

While hearing a series of petitions, Justice Ramesh had directed the departments concerned to digitise the records of the lands in their custody after the petitioners submitted that the government agencies were unable to furnish the land records related to disputed properties.