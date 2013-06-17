“Instead of collecting blood and storing it, we should focus on screening donors and developing a bond with them so that it will help us draw blood whenever necessary,” said Karnataka AIDS Prevention Society Blood Safety Department deputy director Dr H N Ravindra, here on Sunday.

At the inaugural function of the blood donation camp organised by Namma Balaga, in association with a few city-based healthcare institutions, Ravindra said, “The quality of blood deteriorates when it is stored. We should encourage people to come forward to donate blood whenever needed.”

Ravindra said the rich, and people who give discourses do not volunteer to donate blood. In one of the blood donation camps, only 29 doctors from over 300 doctors present at the camp volunteered to donate blood. Whereas, an auto driver with AB Negative blood group volunteered to donate blood 27 times, the deputy director of Karnataka AIDS Prevention Society Blood Safety Department recalled.

“We should tell people that chances of suffering heart attack is reduced when blood is donated,” Ravindra added. More than 300 bottles of blood were collected.