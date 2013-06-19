Continuing its tough stand on night life in Bangalore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that there was no proposal to extend the 11.30 pm deadline for bars and restaurants. “The deadline will remain 11.30 pm,” he told media persons on Tuesday and added that the government was willing to allow all “legally run business.”

After the Congress government came to power a month ago, it not only shut discotheques but also stopped playing of music where women are employed to serve liquor. Besides this, the government also cracked down on gambling dens and cancelled their licences and shut down all dance bars.

Meanwhile, the CM said that he has directed the police to tighten security, particularly with women and senior citizens in mind, in the view of series of attacks on them in the past.