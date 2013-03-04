Wedges give the wearer more support and stability than a high heel because she is not balancing on a small heel. When wearing a wedge, body weight is distributed primarily on the toes and the balls of your foot. The higher the wedge, the more weight is carried on the front of the foot.

Most women find wedges infinitely more comfortable than stilettos.

With so many designs hitting the market every day, we recommend you pick up a few on your next shopping spree. You can team these with almost everything

We tell you how you can rock the look

Pair printed wedges with neutrals: If you're just not sure how to style your printed wedges, pair them with a neutral outfit consisting of black, tan, white or brown colours. This will allow your fun footwear to take the spotlight, keeping your look clean, chic and classy.

Match your belt or headband to your shoes: To add even more style to your look, try matching your belt, headband or hat to your printed wedges while keeping the rest of your outfit neutral.

Accessories: If you're not wearing a headband or belt with your printed wedges, add some other accessories to the mix.

You can add a fun bangle or earrings in colours that will compliment the print on your shoes, or match a bright handbag or scarf to the print.

Caution: Wedges look great with capris and pants but forget the wedges if you are wearing really tight capris or pants because, visually, you will look disproportionate. Your feet will look way too heavy. A wedge does add visual weight to your feet so keep this in mind when pairing them with an outfit.

History: Designed by Salvatore Ferragamo, wedges were invented in 1936. Ferragamo built the shoe with cork and wood because at the time there was a leather shortage due to the World War II. Cork was more popular than wood because it’s lighter, sturdy and durable.

The wedge heel is thick and one piece with the sole, whereas high-heeled shoes have a separate heel. Wedges can range from several inches in height to a slight rise.

Hundreds of new wedge designs are released every season and most popular during Spring/Summer depending on trends.

In the 1970s, designers were louder, more colourful and outrageous. During the time there was a return of the wedge in a bold celebration of fashion.

One design even dared to boast a fish bowl function that allowed fish to live in the heel. Men and women wore platform wedges during this era.

Warp forward to the 1990s. Wedge sneakers first appeared at raves and then moved on throughout the rest of the world. Both regular platform sneakers and wedge platform sneakers made an international splash. These high wedge sneakers were more popular among young girls and could be seen on celebrities like the British pop band the Spice Girls.