This week, Bangalore will gear up to witness one of the most quirky neighbourhood art festivals for over four days. Kitsch Mandi will bring to the streets a community art festival from March 7 to 10 as part of the Startup Festival. The event will feature three days of art, music, performance and workshops in three selected areas. The last day at Pebble will be a coming together of all these artists, musicians, and the community for a massive celebration of creativity. The events that will be organised include Bustop Busking, Pocket flea markets, Pavement Drum Circles, Wall Graffiti, Fearless Poster Campaign, Artwalk and performance art, Street Poetry Jam, Workshops in all neighborhoods for kids and adults, art sale, public installations and games.

Speaking about the festival Laila Vaziralli, one of the organisers said, “This year Kitsch Mandi brings to Bangalore a Neighborhood Art Festival. Thereby bringing art to the community and some colour to our daily urban lives. Also, this year Kitsch Mandi will go beyond the flea market and bring to Bangalore music, performances, puppetry and dance festivals. This is a four-day celebration of local artists in public spaces.”

You can expect spontaneous street performances on pavements, musicians with acoustic sets at juice shops, live painting on the streets, open public drum circles by Thaalavattam, mini flea markets at cafes and most importantly some colour to the daily urban lives. “We hope to grow in a way that involves every section of society right from the working class to the elite, supporting artists from all kinds of backgrounds,” said Laila.