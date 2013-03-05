She was a darling of photographers. She never disappointed anybody from being ‘freezed’ her from all the angles in the cameras.

This is the story of a tigress ‘Gowri’, a name given by the wildlife photographers to her. She was popularly known as the ‘queen of Bandipur’ for her majestic looks and walking style. As long as she was alive, ‘Gowri’ used to give ‘darshan’ to tourists and wildlife photographers who would visit the Bandipur National Park. Unfortunately, she died recently under mysterious circumstances.

P Sanjay, a wildlife photographer, remembers the tigress who apparently never used to ‘disappoint’ any photographer. On many occasions, it remained still for over one hour allowing photographers to cover her from all the angles. She had given birth to four cubs a few months ago and they used to move under her watchful eyes, inside

the forests. Forest officials say that Gowri may have given birth to over a dozen cubs. “Gowri’s death is a big loss not only to the Bandipur but also to wildlife photographers. I have been visiting Bandipur for almost eight to ten years and she had never disappointed me. Her photographs may have been captured by hundreds of tourists who visited the national park. She was a good mother and a good model at least for wildlife photographers. We are concerned about those four cubs who miss their mother. It’s very difficult to get a photographer-friendly tigress like Gowri”,

he added. Tigers are very shy animals and they usually avoid human beings. But, Gowri was an exception as she did not fear of photographers. “We are’nt sure whether we will have a friendly tiger like Gowri ever,” Sanjay said.