Away from the city’s chaos, at a distance of 120 km, peacefully rests Dabbagauli in the reserve forest. Escaping tourists’ rampage, the place is nestled between Mekedatu and Hogenakkal falls. Little do travellers realise the unbleached beauty of the place till they reach the destination. The crystal clear water flow is the main attraction of the place. Surrounded by mountains, the place is perfect for people looking for a place to rest, without having to do much. However, getting to the place itself might be quite a task. Hilly roads leading to the river can be fun for bikers. Since the roads are narrow, taking any other vehicle apart from bikes might be a challenge. Adding more to the fun is the coracle ride. The view from the coracle, passing around the river is breathtaking. If you head out in a large group with family or friends, the place can be a fun playground along the river side. Another added advantage to the place, which makes it more desirable for tourists is, it is less-explored. Which means there a few tourists and the place is clean.

The Idli ‘Pit Stop’

The villages en route to Dabbagauli, though typical, are vibrant.If one has headed out early, you could be lucky enough to a get a glimpse of vegetable market spread out on the main road. Another delicious pit stop could be the local hotels set up in huts. The aroma of piping hot Idlis strike you much before you spot the place. As you get closer, you will find small groups of people making a beeline to get their hands on hot idlis. There are no restaurants around and you will have to pack your own food. It seems like if the place could get more attention of the tourism department, it can attract more tourists. This place is all one needs when looking for a reason to head out of the city and choose to be just lazy.